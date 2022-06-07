Tunisia aims to generate 35% of electricity from renewables by 2030 -minister

Repeats to add reporting credit, text unchanged

TUNIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia aims to generate 35% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, Energy Minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday, estimating the investment required at 10 billion dinars ($3.29 billion).

($1 = 3.0376 Tunisian dinars)

