Tungtex Warns of Increased Loss Amid Rising Costs

Tungtex (Holdings) Co (HK:0518) has released an update.

Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of up to HK$16 million for the six months ending September 2024, driven by pricing pressures and increased production costs. This marks an increase from the HK$11 million loss recorded in the same period last year. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the company finalizes its interim results.

For further insights into HK:0518 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.