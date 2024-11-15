News & Insights

Tungtex Warns of Increased Loss Amid Rising Costs

November 15, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Tungtex (Holdings) Co (HK:0518) has released an update.

Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of up to HK$16 million for the six months ending September 2024, driven by pricing pressures and increased production costs. This marks an increase from the HK$11 million loss recorded in the same period last year. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the company finalizes its interim results.

