Tungtex Sees Revenue Growth Amid Rising Costs

Tungtex (Holdings) Co (HK:0518) has released an update.
Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited reported a revenue increase to HK$323,320,000 for the six months ending September 2024, up from HK$237,529,000 in the same period last year. Despite the revenue boost, the company faced a net loss of HK$15,367,000, attributed to higher selling, distribution, and administrative expenses. This reflects ongoing challenges in managing costs despite improved sales performance.
