Tungtex to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to approve its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to discuss the possibility of an interim dividend. This announcement could impact investor interest, as the outcomes may influence stock performance.

