Tungsten West Clears AGM Resolutions, Eyes Mine Restart

Tungsten West Plc announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting, marking a positive step in their efforts to restart production at the Hemerdon mine in Devon, UK. This development highlights the company’s commitment to revitalizing the mine, potentially impacting their stock and investment appeal.

