Tungsten Mining NL Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Tungsten Mining NL (AU:TGN) has released an update.
Tungsten Mining NL has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, signaling strong support from shareholders. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% placement facility. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.
