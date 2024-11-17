News & Insights

Tungsten Mining NL Awaits Acquisition Announcement

November 17, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Tungsten Mining NL (AU:TGN) has released an update.

Tungsten Mining NL (ASX: TGN) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a major announcement regarding a potential acquisition agreement. The halt is set to last until the announcement is made or until the start of trading on November 20, 2024. Investors are eagerly anticipating further details about this strategic move, which could impact the company’s market position.

