Tungsten Mining Expands with Mt Mulgine Acquisition

Tungsten Mining NL (AU:TGN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Tungsten Mining NL has agreed to acquire the Mt Mulgine Project assets from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd for $3.3 million in cash, expanding its control over valuable tenements rich in tungsten, molybdenum, and other minerals. This acquisition is a strategic move to enhance Tungsten Mining’s portfolio and unlock significant value for its shareholders. The transaction awaits Ministerial consent, marking a pivotal step in the company’s growth trajectory.

For further insights into AU:TGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.