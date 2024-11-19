News & Insights

Tungsten Mining Expands with Mt Mulgine Acquisition

November 19, 2024 — 06:51 pm EST

Tungsten Mining NL (AU:TGN) has released an update.

Tungsten Mining NL has agreed to acquire the Mt Mulgine Project assets from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd for $3.3 million in cash, expanding its control over valuable tenements rich in tungsten, molybdenum, and other minerals. This acquisition is a strategic move to enhance Tungsten Mining’s portfolio and unlock significant value for its shareholders. The transaction awaits Ministerial consent, marking a pivotal step in the company’s growth trajectory.

