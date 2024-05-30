Tung Lok Restaurants Announces Secretary Change

Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) Ltd (SG:540) has released an update.

Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr Cho Form Po as the new Company Secretary, succeeding Mr Lee Tiong Hock who resigned on May 30, 2024. The Board has expressed gratitude towards Mr Lee for his contributions during his tenure. The announcement was reviewed by SAC Capital Private Limited but not by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

