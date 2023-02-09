Tun Kung Updates Holdings in Lufax Holding (LU)

Fintel reports that Tun Kung has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 323.83MM shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). This represents 28.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 331.55MM shares and 27.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.04% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lufax Holding is $3.51. The forecasts range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $9.24. The average price target represents an increase of 28.04% from its latest reported closing price of $2.74.

The projected annual revenue for Lufax Holding is $7,116MM, a decrease of 89.83%. The projected annual EPS is $0.41, a decrease of 92.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lufax Holding. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LU is 0.19%, a decrease of 36.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 446,646K shares. The put/call ratio of LU is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Krane Funds Advisors holds 28,803K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,609K shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 43.89% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 26,373K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,431K shares, representing a decrease of 19.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 43.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 26,044K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,700K shares, representing a decrease of 52.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 70.65% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 25,442K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,264K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 71.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,261K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,514K shares, representing a decrease of 28.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU by 65.31% over the last quarter.

Lufax Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.