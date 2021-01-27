World Markets

Tullow's lenders agree to extend debt talks into February

Shadia Nasralla Reuters
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Tullow TLW.L said on Wednesday its lenders agreed to extend talks about a reserve-based loan by a month beyond end-January, adding it expects its operating cash flow to reach $500 million in 2021 if the oil price stays above $50 a barrel.

In September, Tullow, which pays no dividend, raised the prospect of a potential cash crunch at a debt covenant test this month.

Tullow, with a market capitalisation of around $600 million, had net debt of $2.4 billion at end-2020.

Tullow CEO Rahul Dhir announced a new strategy in November, saying the group would commit 90% of its investments in coming years to its West African fields to reduce debt.

Its 2020 operating cash flow was around $450 million, a Tullow spokesman said. Its 2020 free cash flow stood at $430 million on the back of the $500 million it received from selling its Ugandan assets.

Tullow forecasts production this year will fall to 60,000-66,000 barrels per day from just under 75,000 bpd last year, mainly due to a lack of drilling in 2020 and a shutdown of its Jubilee oilfield in Ghana planned for September.

