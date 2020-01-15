Tullow to book $1.5 bln writedown on oil price outlook, exploration

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil TLW.L expects to report a $1.5 billion writedown after lowering its long-term oil price assumptions by $10 to $65 a barrel, an announced reduction in reserves in Ghana and disappointing exploration wells, it said on Wednesday.

"Tullow expects to report pretax impairments and exploration writeoffs of c.$1.5 billion (c.$1.3 billion post tax)," it said.

"Writeoffs include Jethro, Joe and Carapa well costs in Guyana as a result of drilling results and Kenya Block 12A, Mauritania C3, PEL37 Namibia and Jamaica licence costs due to the levels of planned future activity or licence exits."

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

