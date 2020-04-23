World Markets

Tullow sells stake in Uganda project to Total for $575 mln

Contributor
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Total has agreed to buy Tullow Oil's entire stake in their joint onshore oil fields in Uganda for $575 million, Tullow said on Thursday.

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Total TOTF.PA has agreed to buy Tullow Oil's TLW.L entire stake in their joint onshore oil fields in Uganda for $575 million, Tullow said on Thursday.

Tullow, which sits on about $2.8 billion in debt, will receive $500 million in cash and $75 million once a final investment decision is reached on the project, it said.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 5083; +44 778 99 43141; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular