Tullow sells stake in Uganda project to Total for $575 mln

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Total TOTF.PA has agreed to buy Tullow Oil's TLW.L entire stake in their joint onshore oil fields in Uganda for $575 million, Tullow said on Thursday.

Tullow, which sits on about $2.8 billion in debt, will receive $500 million in cash and $75 million once a final investment decision is reached on the project, it said.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 5083; +44 778 99 43141; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.