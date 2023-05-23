News & Insights

Tullow Oil's partners in Kenya licences withdraw from Lokichar oilfield

May 23, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc TLW.L said on Tuesday two minority partners of its licences in Kenya will withdraw from some blocks in the South Lokichar Basin, leaving the London-listed oil and gas explorer as the sole owner of the oilfield.

The West Africa-focused company said the withdrawal from blocks 10BB, 13T and 10BA was due to "differing internal strategic reasons", and Tullow Oil remains focused on securing a strategic partnership this year.

The two partners in the Kenyan onshore fields - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Africa Oil Corp AOI.TO - who held a 25% stake each in the Lokichar field - withdrew after a longer-than-expected process to find a fourth partner in the project.

Tullow forecast its net capital expenditure for 2023 in Kenya to rise to $15 million from nearly $10 million, comprising less than 5% of the group's overall capex.

