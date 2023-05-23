News & Insights

World Markets

Tullow Oil's partners in Kenya licences withdraw from Lokichar Basin

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

May 23, 2023 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc TLW.L said on Tuesday two minority partners of its licences in Kenya will withdraw from some blocks in the South Lokichar Basin, leaving the London-listed oil and gas explorer to handle the entire investment in those blocks.

The West Africa-focused company said the withdrawal from blocks 10BB, 13T and 10BA was due to "differing internal strategic reasons", and it remains focused on securing a strategic partnership this year.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.