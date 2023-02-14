Tullow Oil's Ghana unit files for arbitration on tax dispute

Adds detail, comment

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil TLW.L said on Tuesday its Ghana unit filed for arbitration in London over two tax assessments the West Africa-focused oil producer received from local authorities.

The tax assessments Tullow disputes amount to $387 million relating to a period from 2010 to 2020, which the company says is in addition to taxes it has already paid to the Ghana government.

Tullow, which last month said the assessments are "without merit", said on Tuesday it is engaging with Ghana's government to resolve the dispute.

Separately, Tullow said the hearing for another request, for a separate international arbitration on a $320 million additional tax bill from Ghana, is scheduled in October.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.