Tullow Oil's Ghana unit files for arbitration on tax dispute

February 14, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil TLW.L said on Tuesday its Ghana unit filed for arbitration in London regarding two disputed tax assessments the West Africa-focused oil producer received from local authorities.

Tullow Ghana Limited has filed requests with the International Chamber of Commerce on the assessments, which relate to the disallowance of loan interest deductions for the fiscal years 2010 to 2020 and proceeds received by Tullow Oil under an insurance policy.

