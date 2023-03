March 8 (Reuters) - West-Africa focused Tullow Oil TLW.L posted on Wednesday a 2022 free-cash flow of $267 million, up from $245 million seen the previous year, supported by increased equity in its Ghana operations and higher oil prices.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.