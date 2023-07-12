News & Insights

World Markets

Tullow Oil ups hedging outlook to 60% of output one year out

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

July 12, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - West Africa-focused oil producer Tullow TLW.L plans to hedge around 60% of its output one year out, it said on Wednesday, reiterating it expects its 2023 free cashflow to come in at $100 million at an oil price of $80 a barrel.

In March, Chief Financial Officer Richard Miller told Reuters the company planned to hedge around 40% to 50% of its output for the next 12 months.

"Commodity hedging policy (is) reinstated to ensure 60% downside protection for the first year ahead, and 30% for the second year, whilst maintaining full upside exposure for no less than 60%," Tullow said in a trading statement.

Tullow's hedges for this and next year currently stand between $55 and $75 a barrel and it forecasts full-year production to average between 58,000 and 64,000 barrels per day with a planned ramp-up of its Jubilee South East wells offshore Ghana in the second half.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.