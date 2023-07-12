Tullow Oil ups hedging outlook to 60% of output one year out

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - West Africa-focused oil producer Tullow TLW.L plans to hedge around 60% of its output one year out, it said on Wednesday, reiterating it expects its 2023 free cashflow to come in at $100 million at an oil price of $80 a barrel.

In March, Chief Financial Officer Richard Miller told Reuters the company planned to hedge around 40% to 50% of its output for the next 12 months.

"Commodity hedging policy (is) reinstated to ensure 60% downside protection for the first year ahead, and 30% for the second year, whilst maintaining full upside exposure for no less than 60%," Tullow said in a trading statement.

Tullow's hedges for this and next year currently stand between $55 and $75 a barrel and it forecasts full-year production to average between 58,000 and 64,000 barrels per day with a planned ramp-up of its Jubilee South East wells offshore Ghana in the second half.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.