World Markets

Tullow Oil ups 2022 free cash flow outlook to $267 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

January 25, 2023 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - West Africa focused oil producer Tullow TLW.L sees its 2022 free cash flow at $267 million, up from $245 million the previous year, it said in a trading update on Wednesday.

It plans to invest $400 million this year, mainly on its flagship fields in Ghana, expecting free cash flow to come in at $100 million at an oil price of $80 a barrel, or twice that at $100 a barrel.

Cost cuts and a focus on its fields in Ghana led Tullow to guide for $700-$800 million in free cash flow for the 2024-2025 period, if an oil price of $80 a barrel is realised.

It said it had hedged 33,100 barrels per day (bpd) of this year's output and 11,300 bpd of 2024's production at between $55 and $75 a barrel.

After hedging, Tullow achieved an average of $87 per barrel in 2022, it said.

This year it expects to produce between 58,000 and 64,000 bpd, broadly in line with 2022.

Tullow is due to report full-year results on March 8.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.