World Markets

Tullow Oil to delist from Euronext Dublin bourse

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Queen Elizabeth in a pink coat and hat
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on Monday it would exit Ireland's Euronext Dublin bourse on or around Oct. 10 to cut costs.

Adds company comment, details

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil TLW.L said on Monday it would exit Ireland's Euronext Dublin bourse on or around Oct. 10 to cut costs.

"It is anticipated the delisting will simplify compliance and regulatory obligations of Tullow and is in line with an overall objective to reduce central costs and its purpose," the company said in a statement.

Tullow Oil said it would continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The company last month said it would abandon its drilling operations at an exploration well in offshore Guyana after results showed it bore water, marking another disappointment for companies drilling offshore the Caribbean nation.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular