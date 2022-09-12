World Markets

Tullow Oil to delist from Euronext Dublin bourse

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on Monday it would exit from the secondary listing segment of the Euronext Dublin bourse on or around Oct. 10 in a move aimed at cutting costs.

The company said it would continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange.

