Tullow Oil to delist from Euronext Dublin bourse

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil TLW.L said on Monday it would exit from the secondary listing segment of the Euronext Dublin bourse on or around Oct. 10 in a move aimed at cutting costs.

The company said it would continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

