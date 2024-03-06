News & Insights

World Markets

Tullow Oil swings into loss, eyes $600 mln cash flow in two years

March 06, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by Deep Kaushik Vakil for Reuters ->

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil TLW.L swung into a loss in 2023 after cutting the value of reserves in its flagship West African oilfield as its chief executive said the company would consider shareholder returns after 2025.

The London-listed company said on Wednesday it posted a $110 million in loss after tax last year, compared with a profit after tax of $49 million in 2022.

The loss surprised analysts at Jefferies who had forecast a profit of $257 million in 2023.

It booked some $435 million in impairments and write-offs, including over $301 million for reduced reserves at its TEN oilfield in Ghana amid investment delays.

Shares in the company fell about 3% to hit their lowest since June.

The company generated around $170 million in free cash flow last year, ahead of the $150 million guidance but below the $267 million generated in 2022, and cut net debt to $1.61 billion from $1.86 billion in 2022.

"We've got an opportunity to invest both organic and inorganically within our portfolio, and also at the same time, start to consider shareholder returns in the post-2025 timeframe," said CEO Rahul Dhir told Reuters.

The Africa-focused oil producer expects to generate more than $600 million in free cash flow in 2024 and 2025, as output grows from its newly expanded Jubilee oilfield in Ghana.

The company's market capitalisation stood at $410 million as of March 6.

The company pegged its working interest output in 2023 at around 62,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and forecast 2024 production between 62,000 and 68,000 boe/d.

Its turnover declined to $1.63 billion, from $1.78 billion in 2022. Last year, its revenue would have been $139 million higher without hedges.

The company expects $250 million of capital expenditure in 2024, compared with $380 million last year. About 60% of the capital costs this year will be allocated to Jubilee.

The company reiterated its guidance for $200-300 million of free cash flow this year at the $80 a barrel level for crude, largely driven by the timing of revenue receipts for 18 to 19 cargoes lifted in Ghana during the year.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in London; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.