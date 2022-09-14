Tullow Oil sticks to Capricorn merger plans, $200 mln FY cashflow guidance

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil TLW.L said on Wednesday it would stick to the current form of its plan all-share merger plan with Capricorn Energy CNE.L, shrugging off criticism from some Capricorn investors who say the deal undervalues the company.

Tullow reiterated its guidance for full-year free cash flow of $200 million at an oil price of $95 a barrel LCOc1, after recording $205 million negative cash flow in the first half after an acquisition and an arbitration payment.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla)

