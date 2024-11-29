News & Insights

Stocks

Tullow Oil Sees Stake Acquisition by Sustainable Capital

November 29, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tullow Oil (GB:TLW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tullow Oil has announced a change in voting rights after Sustainable Capital Ltd, a Mauritius-based company, acquired a 3.47% stake in the firm. This acquisition highlights a significant interest from international investors in Tullow Oil’s operations. The transaction underscores the dynamic nature of stock ownership in the energy sector.

For further insights into GB:TLW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TUWLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.