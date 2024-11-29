Tullow Oil Sees Stake Acquisition by Sustainable Capital

Tullow Oil (GB:TLW) has released an update.
Tullow Oil has announced a change in voting rights after Sustainable Capital Ltd, a Mauritius-based company, acquired a 3.47% stake in the firm. This acquisition highlights a significant interest from international investors in Tullow Oil’s operations. The transaction underscores the dynamic nature of stock ownership in the energy sector.
