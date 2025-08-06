Markets

Tullow Oil Posts Loss In H1

August 06, 2025 — 06:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tullow Oil posted a first half loss before tax of $50 million compared to profit of $254 million, last year. Loss per share, in cents, was 5.5 compared to profit of 7.0.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, total revenue declined to $411 million from $666 million, previous year. First half Group working interest oil and gas production was 50.0 kboepd compared to 63.7 kboepd, last year.

