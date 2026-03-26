Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) Price Target Increased by 42.56% to 15.19

The average one-year price target for Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) has been revised to 15.19 GBX / share. This is an increase of 42.56% from the prior estimate of 10.65 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 GBX to a high of 36.75 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.48% from the latest reported closing price of 12.50 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tullow Oil. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 87.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLW is 0.01%, an increase of 55.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.62% to 5,447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 207K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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