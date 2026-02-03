Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) Price Target Decreased by 31.79% to 11.50

The average one-year price target for Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) has been revised to 11.50 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 31.79% from the prior estimate of 16.86 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 GBX to a high of 31.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.70% from the latest reported closing price of 7.11 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tullow Oil. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLW is 0.02%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.55% to 55,569K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,725K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,078K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,056K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLW by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 6,556K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RTNAX - Tax-Managed International Equity Fund holds 4,934K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares , representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLW by 31.73% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,840K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,831K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLW by 0.73% over the last quarter.

