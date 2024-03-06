News & Insights

Tullow Oil FY23 Pre-tax Profit Down On Weak Price, Production Rises; Backs FY24 Production View

(RTTNews) - Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L, TUWOY) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax plunged to $96 million from last year's $442 million.

On an after tax basis, the company reported a loss of $109.6 million, compared to prior year's profit of $49.1 million. Loss per share was 7.6 cents, compared to profit of 3.3 cents a year ago.

The latest results reflected impairments and write-offs totalling $435 million, up from last year's $391 million.

Adjusted EBITDAX fell to $1.15 billion from $1.47 billion a year ago.

Revenue also declined to $1.63 billion from prior year's $1.78 billion, driven by around 12 percent lower realised post-hedge oil price.

Group working interest oil and gas production grew to 62.7 kboepd from 61.1 kboepd last year.

Further, the Irish oil and gas company maintained its fiscal 2024 outlook, which was issued in late January, expecting group working interest production to average between 62 to 68 kboepd, including around 7 kboepd of gas.

The company also announced sale and exit of Guyana business, in line with strategy to focus portfolio on high-return assets in Africa.

