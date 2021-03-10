Tullow Oil expects $500 mln 2021 cashflow at $50/bbl oil price

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - West Africa-focused Tullow Oil TLW.L said on Wednesday it expected to generate $500 million in operating cashflow this year at an oil price of $50 a barrel LCOc1, which is around $15 a barrel below the current price.

Tullow reported 2020 operating cashflow of $598 million and an after-tax loss of $1.2 billion after writing off exploration assets and other impairments.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

