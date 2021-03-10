Tullow Oil expects $500 mln 2021 cashflow at $50/bbl oil price

World Markets

West Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it expected to generate $500 million in operating cashflow this year at an oil price of $50 a barrel, which is around $15 a barrel below the current price.

Tullow reported 2020 operating cashflow of $598 million and an after-tax loss of $1.2 billion after writing off exploration assets and other impairments.

