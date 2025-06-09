Tullow Oil and Partners Sign MoU to Extend Key Oil & Gas Licenses

Tullow Oil plc TUWOY, an independent oil & gas exploration and production company, along with its partners and the Government of Ghana, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to prolong their West Cape Three Points (“WCTP”) and Deep Water Tano (“DWT”) licenses until 2040. The partners are Kosmos Energy, PetroSA, Ghana National Petroleum Company (“GNPC”) and Explorco.

The WCTP and DWT licenses include the Jubilee and TEN fields in Ghana. The MoU allows the companies to drill an additional 20 wells in the Jubilee field. The increased drilling activity would involve up to $2 billion in investment in the West African nation over the life of the licenses. Furthermore, the partnership anticipates recording a substantial increase in gross proved-plus-probable (2P) reserves due to the extension of its licenses.

The MoU outlines several principles aimed at the continuous development of the Jubilee and TEN fields. This involves a commitment to increasing the gas supply from these fields to approximately 130 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d). The commitment also includes a lower gas price for associated gas from the Jubilee field and an arrangement for guaranteed reimbursement toward gas sales. All the terms and conditions that were included in the WCTP and DWT Petroleum Agreements previously shall remain unchanged.

After the signing of the MoU, the companies are expected to submit a Jubilee Plan of Development (PoD) Addendum for approval. Further, new fully termed gas sales agreements (GSA) are set to be signed and finalized. Submissions for payment security mechanisms and license extensions will also be put forward for parliamentary approval. These actions are expected to be carried out by the end of the third quarter of this year.

Ghana’s minister for Energy and Green Transition stated that this agreement allows for the development of the nation’s energy sector. The MoU shall not only sustain oil & gas production from the fields but also contribute to the country’s economic development, enhance its energy infrastructure and create employment for its citizens.

Tullow Oil stated that the contract extension highlights Ghana’s capabilities to deliver enhanced value from its assets via an increase in production and reserves. This also increases the long-term value of its core assets.

TUWOY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TUWOY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Flotek Industries Inc. FTK, Energy Transfer ET and RPC, Inc. RES. While Flotek Industries sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Energy Transfer and RPC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Flotek Industries specializes in green chemistry, which provides innovative solutions aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the energy industry. Flotek develops specialty chemicals tailored for both domestic and international energy producers, as well as oilfield service companies. These chemicals not only help reduce the environmental impact of hydrocarbon production but also lower operational costs.

Energy Transfer is a midstream player that owns and operates one of the most diversified energy-asset portfolios in the United States. Boasting a pipeline network extending more than 130,000 miles, its network spans over 44 states. With a presence in all the major U.S. production basins, ET’s outlook seems positive.

RPC generates strong and stable revenues through a diverse range of oilfield services, including pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. The company is strongly committed to returning value to its shareholders through consistent dividend payments and share buybacks, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking steady returns.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tullow Oil PLC (TUWOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.