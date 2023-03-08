World Markets

Tullow 2022 cashflow at $267 mln, keeps 2023 outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

March 08, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain and Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

Adds details on results, hedging, output

March 8 (Reuters) - West-Africa focused Tullow Oil TLW.Lreported a 2022 free-cash flow of $267 million on Wednesday, up from $245 million the previous year and in line with forecasts, supported by increased equity in its Ghana operations and higher oil prices.

It plans to invest $400 million this year, mainly on its flagship fields in Ghana, expecting free cash flow to come in at $100 million at an oil price of $80 a barrel, or twice that at $100 a barrel, unchanged from previous guidance.

Tullow hedged 33,100 barrels per day (bpd) of this year's output and 11,300 bpd of 2024's production at between $55 and $75 a barrel.

This year it expects to produce between 58,000 and 64,000 bpd, broadly in line with 2022.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Louise Heavens)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.