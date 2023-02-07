Tullis Dickerson Capital Focus Iii Cuts Stake in Exagen (XGN)

Fintel reports that Tullis Dickerson Capital Focus Iii has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.86MM shares of Exagen Inc (XGN). This represents 11.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 11.56% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 171.28% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exagen is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 171.28% from its latest reported closing price of $2.82.

The projected annual revenue for Exagen is $52MM, an increase of 13.55%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.43.

Fund Sentiment

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exagen. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 51.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:XGN is 0.0620%, an increase of 12.8814%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 7,922K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cowen And Company holds 1,329,383 shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355,414 shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 54.13% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 1,265,373 shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260,387 shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 54.21% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,048,662 shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025,002 shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 56.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,010,852 shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011,945 shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 48.18% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 968,898 shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on the proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen's goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

