Tullett Prebon's China venture freed from money broker data feed ban

March 19, 2023 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon's Chinese joint venture will resume its data feed on Monday, sources close to the matter told Reuters, becoming the last Chinese money broker to come out of a short regulatory ban that triggered chaos in China's $21 trillion bond market.

Regulators on Wednesday barred money brokers from feeding data to financial platforms, triggering a plunge in bond market turnover. Beijing scrapped the ban on Friday, allowing all money brokers but Tullett Prebon SITICO to resume data feeds.

Tullett previously had an exclusive data feed deal with local vendor Ningbo Sumscope Information Technology Co - owner of popular platform qeubee - but it will now start supplying bond price data to rival platforms such as Wind and Dealing Matrix (DM), two data vendors and one money broker told Reuters.

Other Chinese money brokers include the joint ventures of NEX International Ltd, BGC Partners BGCP.O, Central Tanshi and Compagnie Financiere Tradition CFT.S.

