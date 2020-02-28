Tukey dollar-bonds tumble 4 cents after 33 soldiers killed in Syria

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published

Turkey's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fells as much 4 cents on Friday after tensions in the region escalated sharply with 33 Turkish soldiers killed in an air strike in Syria.

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fells as much 4 cents on Friday after tensions in the region escalated sharply with 33 Turkish soldiers killed in an air strike in Syria.

The 2034 bond suffered the sharpest falls US900123AT75=TE, dropping 4.3 cents in the dollar to 109.8 cents, according to Tradeweb data.

Ankara responded to the strike by Syrian government forces by saying it would no longer stop refugees from Syria reaching Europe, a move that would reverse a pledge Turkey made to the European Union in 2016 and could quickly draw Western powers into the crisis.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More