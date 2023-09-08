News & Insights

TUI's Friemuth to leave holiday group for outside CEO role

September 08, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Holiday group TUI TUI1n.DE said on Friday that its chief marketing officer, Erik Friemuth, is leaving the group to take on a CEO role at another company at the start of 2024.

"The Group will decide and announce the future structure and succession in the individual areas of responsibility by the time Erik Friemuth moves on," said TUI about the departure of Friemuth, who was also managing director TUI Hotels & Resorts.

