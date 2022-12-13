TUI to repay at least 730 million euros in German state aid

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - TUI TUIGn.DE has struck an agreement with the German government to repay at least 730 million euros ($775 million) of state aid that bailed out the German tourism group during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the deal, TUI would fully repay the silent participation provided by the government's Economic Stabilization Fund as well as a remaining warrant bond until the end of 2023, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

In return, the travel group would receive back the option rights to TUI shares held by the WSF.

In addition, TUI intends to significantly reduce credit lines provided by state development bank KfW.

The repayments will be refinanced through capital increases, it added.

"TUI is stable again and on its way back to profitable growth," said Chief Executive Sebastian Ebel, citing a strong summer business this year.

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

