TUI to raise 1.8 bln euros to repay state aid

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 24, 2023 — 03:59 am EDT

March 24 (Reuters) - TUI AG TUI1n.DE will launch a capital increase with the aim of repaying COVID-19 pandemic aid it received from the German government, the German tourism group said on Friday.

TUI aims to raise gross proceeds of 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion) via the offering of 328,910,448 new shares at a subscription ratio of eight new shares for three existing ones, at a price of 5.55 euros per share.

The company received state aid of 4.3 billion euros during the coronavirus crisis and still has to repay 2.6 billion euros, including a silent participation and an option bond, which are now being repaid.

The aid includes a 2.1 billion euro credit line from state bank KfW, which TUI intends to reduce to 1.1 billion euros.

