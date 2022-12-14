TUI swings to a profit on travel recovery

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - TUI TUIGn.DE, TUIT.L, the world's largest holiday company, swung to a profit for its last financial year, showing its recovery after two years of pandemic losses.

TUI, which operates holidays, hotels, cruise ships and an airline, posted underlying earnings (EBIT) of 409 million euros ($435 million) for the 12 months to the end of September, compared to the 2 billion euro loss it recorded the previous year.

($1 = 0.9399 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.