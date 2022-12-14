Commodities

TUI swings to a profit on travel recovery

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

December 14, 2022 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - TUI TUIGn.DE, TUIT.L, the world's largest holiday company, swung to a profit for its last financial year, showing its recovery after two years of pandemic losses.

TUI, which operates holidays, hotels, cruise ships and an airline, posted underlying earnings (EBIT) of 409 million euros ($435 million) for the 12 months to the end of September, compared to the 2 billion euro loss it recorded the previous year.

($1 = 0.9399 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

