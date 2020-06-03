Commodities
BA

TUI strikes compensation deal with Boeing, delays 737 MAX orders

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

TUI Group, Europe's biggest travel company, said it had struck a deal with aircraft maker Boeing for compensation and slower delivery of the 737 MAX plane, helping its finances during the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - TUI Group TUIT.L, Europe's biggest travel company, said it had struck a deal with aircraft maker Boeing BA.N for compensation and slower delivery of the 737 MAX plane, helping its finances during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Germany-based company TUIGn.DE said in a statement on Wednesday that Boeing would provide it with compensation for a significant portion of the financial impact of the grounding of the plane, which had hit its earnings over the last year.

Boeing will also provide it with credits for future orders and agreed that TUI will get fewer 737 MAX aircraft over the next few years with deliveries delayed by about two years, reducing TUI's expenditure at a time when cash is tight.

Details of the agreement were confidential, said TUI.

TUI said in May it needed to cut 8,000 jobs and shed 30% of its costs after coronavirus halted holidays, bringing its business to a standstill.

The company said the agreement with Boeing would help it shrink its airline businesses over the coming years, something it wants to do amid forecasts that the travel market will take several years to recover from the pandemic.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    May 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular