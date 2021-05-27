Commodities

TUI sells 49% stake in RIU Hotels for 670 million euros

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Holiday company TUI Group on Thursday said it has agreed to sell its 49% stake in Spain's RIU Hotels SA to co-owner RIU-Group in a deal giving the joint venture an enterprise value of 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - Holiday company TUI Group TUIT.LTUIGn.DE on Thursday said it has agreed to sell its 49% stake in Spain's RIU Hotels SA to co-owner RIU-Group in a deal giving the joint venture an enterprise value of 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

TUI said the expected net cash consideration for the sale stands at 540 million euros, adding that including an earn-out-element - payable once RIU Hotels SA delivers its budgets for 2022 and 2023 - it would grow to 670 million euros.

The transaction, which TUI said will generate a considerable book gain, is expected to be completed in late summer 2021. Proceeds will be used to cut debt which increased significantly during the Corona pandemic.

TUI said a separate and long-standing 50/50 hotel joint venture with RIU - including 100 hotels and resorts around the world - would be unaffected by the deal.

($1 = 0.8205 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The factors that impact the price of water

    Veles Water CEO Lance Coogan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the factors that impact the price of water.

    May 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular