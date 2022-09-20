TUI Sees Strong Progress In Q4; Re-confirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK), a German leisure, travel, and tourism company, Tuesday said it expects to deliver further strong progress in the fourth quarter.

For financial year 2022, the company re-confirmed expectations to return to significant positive underlying EBIT. The company also remains committed to deliver mid-term ambitions of underlying EBIT to significantly build on FY19, driven mainly by top line growth.

In its fourth-quarter pre-close trading update, the company said Summer 2022 is set to close in line with expectations.

In the quarter, the company expects Hotels & Resorts to deliver its 5th consecutive positive quarter, Cruise and TUI Musement with significant improvement, and Markets & Airlines to be significantly profitable despite airport disruptions. Chief Executive Officer of TUI Group, Fritz Joussen, and CFO, Sebastian Ebel, said, "In 2022, we see a strong travel summer almost at the same level as summer 2019. We confirm our guidance and will successfully close the 2022 financial year with a significantly positive underlying EBIT."

Regarding the current trading, the company said overall Summer 2022 programme now totals 12.9 million bookings, an increase of 1.4 million since August update, with bookings currently at 91% of Summer 2019 levels.

TUI Group will issue its Annual Report on December 14.

