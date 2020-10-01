TUI Says Evaluating Various Measures, But No Decision Taken

(RTTNews) - Responding to press reports, TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) said that it continues evaluating various measures to achieve an optimal balance sheet structure and maturity profile, due to volatile market environment resulting from the COVID 19 crisis.

Among the measures currently being considered, is also a short to mid-term capital increase, with a volume - if implemented - which would be significantly lower than the 1 billion euros - 1.5 billion euros mentioned in the press, TUI said in a statement.

But the company said it has not yet taken any decision on it.

Earlier, there were reports that TUI plans to raise about 1.5 billion euros through a rights issue and asset sales once bookings recover.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.