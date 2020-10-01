Markets

TUI Says Evaluating Various Measures, But No Decision Taken

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Responding to press reports, TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) said that it continues evaluating various measures to achieve an optimal balance sheet structure and maturity profile, due to volatile market environment resulting from the COVID 19 crisis.

Among the measures currently being considered, is also a short to mid-term capital increase, with a volume - if implemented - which would be significantly lower than the 1 billion euros - 1.5 billion euros mentioned in the press, TUI said in a statement.

But the company said it has not yet taken any decision on it.

Earlier, there were reports that TUI plans to raise about 1.5 billion euros through a rights issue and asset sales once bookings recover.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular