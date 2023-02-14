TUI reports promising bookings, Q1 revenue at 3.8 bln euros

Updates with quotes, details

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - TUI TUIGn.DETUIT.L, the world's largest holiday company, said on Tuesday it was seeing a positive recovery trend for the upcoming winter and summer season, in line with a number of airlines this earnings season.

The company said its first-quarter revenue reached 3.8 billion euros ($4 billion) on promising winter and summer bookings, while its group EBIT loss almost halved to 158.7 million euros versus 274 million euros a year earlier.

"Our strategy is clear: quality, cost discipline and market share. New products, additional customers and as a result more market share and above average growth are the basis for future increases in revenue and earnings," TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

