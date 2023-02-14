Commodities

TUI reports promising bookings, Q1 revenue at 3.8 bln euros

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

February 14, 2023 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Joanna Plucinska for Reuters ->

Updates with quotes, details

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - TUI TUIGn.DETUIT.L, the world's largest holiday company, said on Tuesday it was seeing a positive recovery trend for the upcoming winter and summer season, in line with a number of airlines this earnings season.

The company said its first-quarter revenue reached 3.8 billion euros ($4 billion) on promising winter and summer bookings, while its group EBIT loss almost halved to 158.7 million euros versus 274 million euros a year earlier.

"Our strategy is clear: quality, cost discipline and market share. New products, additional customers and as a result more market share and above average growth are the basis for future increases in revenue and earnings," TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)

((Joanna.Plucinska@thomsonreuters.com; 00447721669853; Reuters Messaging: @joannaplucinska))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.