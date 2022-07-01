TUI Repays Silent Participation II; Reduces KfW Credit Lines

(RTTNews) - TUI (TUIFF.PK) said the company has again repaid state aid from the Corona programme and also reduced credit lines. Silent Participation II of 671 million euros was repaid in full, plus interest due, to WSF. Including interest, the company repaid 725 million euros to WSF. The existing and currently undrawn KfW credit lines were reduced from 2.4 billion euros to 2.1 billion euros.

TUI stated that, operationally, the company continues to see a strong summer business. Therefore, TUI is on its way back to being a normal company.

