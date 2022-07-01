TUI repays $700 mln in German pandemic aid, reduces credit lines

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - TUI Group TUIGn.DE said on Friday that it had repaid 671 million euros ($700.59 million) of state aid it received during the pandemic and had reduced its undrawn credit lines.

The travel company said that including interest, it repaid 725 million euros to Germany's economic stabilization fund (WSF) with proceeds from a capital increase in mid-May and cash funds.

Undrawn credit lines it had from German state development bank KfW were also reduced to 2.1 billion euros from 2.4 billion euros, said the holiday group.

($1 = 0.9578 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.