TUI repays $700 mln in German pandemic aid, reduces credit lines

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

TUI Group said on Friday that it had repaid 671 million euros ($700.59 million) of state aid it received during the pandemic and had reduced its undrawn credit lines.

The travel company said that including interest, it repaid 725 million euros to Germany's economic stabilization fund (WSF) with proceeds from a capital increase in mid-May and cash funds.

Undrawn credit lines it had from German state development bank KfW were also reduced to 2.1 billion euros from 2.4 billion euros, said the holiday group.

($1 = 0.9578 euros)

