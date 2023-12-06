TUI Q4 Profit Rises; Expects FY Underlying EBIT To Increase By At Least 25%

(RTTNews) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK), a leisure, travel and tourism company, reported fourth quarter group result attributable to shareholders of 904 million euros, up 13% from the prior year.

The company posted positive operating cash flow of 463 million euros in the fourth quarter, driven by the improved operational performance with higher EBITDA and improved working capital.

Underlying EBIT for the fourth quarter was 1.20 billion euros up 164 million euros on the fourth-quarter of fiscal year 2022 with results supported by a continued strong performance across all Holiday Experiences segments backed up by further operational improvement in Markets & Airlines with more to come.

Quarterly Group revenue was 8.5 billion euros, 11% higher year-on year, supported by higher volumes and in particular higher prices.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2024, the company expects underlying EBIT to increase by at least 25% year-on-year, and revenue to increase by at least 10% year-on-year.

The company provided mid-term ambitions. It aims to generate underlying EBIT growth of about 7% - 10% CAGR.

