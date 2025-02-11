TUI Q1 Net Loss Narrows, Underlying EBIT Climbs; Backs FY25, Mid-term View

(RTTNews) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK), a German leisure and travel company, reported Tuesday narrower net loss in its first quarter, and higher underlying EBIT with increased revenues. The company further reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025 and mid-term.

For the first quarter, Group result attributable to shareholders was a loss of 85.4 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 122.6 million euros.

Underlying loss per share was 0.17 euro, compared to loss of 0.24 euro a year ago.

Reported EBIT, a key earnings metric, was 42.8 million euros, significantly higher than prior year's 0.2 million euros. Underlying EBIT surged to 50.9 million euros from 6.0 million euros a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 13 percent to 4.87 billion euros from 4.30 billion euros a year ago. Revenue was ahead across all segments, supported by higher demand at improved prices as well as rates.

During the quarter, customers were 3.7 million, an increase of 6 percent from last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, TUI continues to expect underlying EBIT to increase by 7 percent to 10 percent from last year's 1.30 billion euros, driven in particular by expectations for Summer 2025.

Revenue is still expected to increase by 5 percent to 10 percent from prior year's 23.17 billion euros.

Further, the company continues to expect, for midterm, underlying EBIT growth of around 7 percent to 10 percent CAGR.

