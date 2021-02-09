Markets

TUI Posts Wider Adj. EBIT Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TUI (TUIFF.PK) reported that its first quarter adjusted EBIT was negative at 698.6 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of of 146.7 million euros, previous year. First quarter revenue was 468.1 million euros compared to 3.85 billion euros, last year.

TUI stated that including the third financial package and the early redemption of the senior bond with a volume of 300 million euros due in October 2021, the company had funds of 2.1 billion euros on February 3, 2021.

