Tui plans capital raise of up to 1 bln euros - Handelsblatt

Adds Tui no comment, share price move

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tui TUIGn.DE is planning a capital increase of between 700 million and 1 billion euros ($829 million-$1.2 billion), as the London-listed travel company looks to ride out the coronavirus-linked travel slump, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the German business daily said the stock offering could come as soon as next week. Tui, Europe's leading travel group, suffered a 1.1 billion euro loss in the second quarter of this year.

Tui declined comment. Its shares traded 3.5% lower on the day, bringing losses in the year-to-date to more than a third.

($1 = 0.8440 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.